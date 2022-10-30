Peloton app comes to Wear OS 3 smartwatches

What you need to know

The Peloton app is now available on Wear OS 3.

For the time being, the app only has a few features, such as monitoring your heart rate.

However, it falls far short of what its Apple Watch counterpart currently offers to users.

Wear OS smartwatches must be viewed as fitness-focused wearable devices above all else in order to compete with the Apple Watch, so expanded third-party app support is always a welcome development. The latest fitness company to roll out support for Wear OS is Peloton.

Peloton has rolled out a digital app for Wear OS 3 smartwatches, including the Google Pixel Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)). The app's arrival on Wear OS is a long time coming, with Peloton having long supported the Apple Watch.

The app is available to download via the Play Store, though it doesn't support certain countries. Like most fitness apps, the Peloton app works to track your health metrics, such as your heart rate. It displays these pieces of information in a watch face-like interface. Additionally, the app displays data about your pace and workouts right on your wrist.

Beyond that, there's not much it can do. For example, the app is currently unable to initiate a workout from any of the best Android smartwatches. In order to do so, you need to rely on a paired smartphone. 9to5 also points out that there's no way you can pair your Wear OS watch with a Peloton bike at the moment, unlike what you can do with the Apple Watch.

It's a shame given that Apple Watch owners are already able to do that with a Peloton Bike+. If you don't mind missing out on the abovementioned features, you can head over to the Google Play Store (opens in new tab) and hit the install button.