OnePlus could be readying a Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro with new health features

New features found within the OHealth app preview fitness and health tools that could come to the OnePlus Watch 3.

The app includes ECG support, wrist temperature detection, a 60-second checkup mode, and more.

Separately, code strings reveal that OnePlus may be releasing two OnePlus Watch 3 variants: a OnePlus Watch 3 and OnePlus Watch 3 Pro.

Although the OnePlus Watch 2 offered the best battery life of any Wear OS watch while hitting an affordable price point, it fell short in a few areas. Notably, the OnePlus Watch 2's fitness and health monitoring was lacking. OnePlus might be flipping the script with the OnePlus Watch 3, adding an expansive suite of fitness and health features that could make it competitive with some of the best smartwatches around.

For starters, we should point out that these new features could be coming to the OnePlus Watch 3 series. According to a report from Android Authority, code strings in the OHealth app include mentions of not only a OnePlus Watch 3, but also a OnePlus Watch 3 Pro. On top of that, a separate report details a handful of new health features found in version 4.30.11_e27d199_241122 of the OHealth app.

Notably, the app appears to support features that aren't possible with current OnePlus Watch hardware. The biggest new functionality is electrocardiogram (ECG) support, which was absent on the OnePlus Watch 2 but could come to the OnePlus Watch 3 series. You'll be able to start an ECG reading from your smartphone (providing it meets OnePlus' system requirements), and get access to health insights based on the results.

For example, an ECG reading could result in any number of determinations, including sinus rhythm, atrial fibrillation, frequent PVCs, frequent PACs, high or low heart rate, or an inconclusive reading. Not all of these results are bad (sinus rhythm is simply the term for the regular electrical impulses of a heart pumping) but all of them can be insightful.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

Another new capability found in the OHealth app is wrist temperature detection. Like other smartwatches that offer the feature, you'll need to wear your OnePlus Watch to sleep for five days to get a baseline temperature. From there, you'll be able to view whether your wrist temperature is normal, above baseline, or below baseline.

Since the OnePlus Watch 2 lacks a temperature sensor, this once again looks like an upcoming OnePlus Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro feature.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Some of these features are just OnePlus catching up to the competition, but others are brand new — like the 60-second checkup mode uncovered in the OHealth app. It'll run a quick check of seven health indicators to look for signs of a few major health risks: heart health, blood vessel elasticity, and sleep snoring.

To house all of these features, the OHealth app is gaining a dedicated Health tab for these data points. With how underwhelming the OnePlus Watch 2 was in terms of health and fitness capabilities, it's a good sign that the OHealth app seems to be getting prepped for a slew of new offerings.