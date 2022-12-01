Wear OS gains useful new tiles, updated Keep app

What you need to know

Google is bringing new updates to Android for the holidays, but the company hasn't forgotten Wear OS and is announcing a few new additions to its wearable OS.



New tiles are coming to Wear OS watches, making it easier to access additional functions without scrolling through apps. A new sunrise/sunset tile will help you plan for the day to make the most out of the sunlight, especially now that daylight savings time has ended for many of us. There's also a new Contacts tile for your favorite people, and a Maps tile for one-touch navigation.

(Image credit: Google)

If you've been keeping up with the Keep app on Wear OS, it's received some notable updates, including its own tile for Wear OS 3 watches. Now, Google is updating the app experience to better match the Android one. Now, users will be able to view labels, custom backgrounds, and even drawings, giving Keep a more visual look on your smartwatch. Users will also be able to view other users collaborating on a note.

(Image credit: Google)

Finally, Google Assistant is adding integration with the Adidas running app, allowing users to jump into one of 30 workouts using just their voice.

The new Assistant integration with Adidas should arrive starting next week, although it will be limited to devices with Google Assistant access. On Wear OS 3, that's limited to the Galaxy Watch series and the new Pixel Watch, with others from Fossil and Montblanc left out for now.