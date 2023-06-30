Mobvoi's Wear OS 3 beta program begins soon, TicWatch owners can sign up now

What you need to know

Mobvoi has started its recruitment phase for its Wear OS 3 beta program.

Eligible watches include the TicWatch Pro 3, TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, and the TicWatch E3.

Users must sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) and adhere to it throughout the duration of the program.

Mobvoi is beginning its initial beta program for the Wear OS 3 software after a severe delay. The company announced the program's beginning via a Tweet this morning, along with some guidelines. Before the logistics, Mobvoi provided the necessary application form for the beta. The Chinese company informs users that it will begin reaching out to accepted parties "within a week."

Before filling out the application, Mobvoi provided a short list of eligible devices, which is pretty much what we expected:

If you are eligible, Mobvoi states that you will be required to sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) to join the beta. Users cannot send photos, videos, or logs to any social media platform, keeping all discussions confined to the test group. Furthermore, users must maintain a "high engagement" if they are participating in the program. It looks like Mobvoi will create a Slack group for users to communicate with each other and also with the developers working on the software.

If you're in the beta, updating to the most recently pushed OTA is ideal, and Mobvoi is also asking users to submit a bug report every time their device drops below 20% in battery life.

Bugs are commonplace in beta tests, leaving Mobvoi to state users may have to submit a video or "relevant log data" if they have experienced a critical issue. However, those that are proficient in the Android Debug Bridge tool will receive some added consideration when applying.

Mobvoi's Wear OS 3 update has faced a tiring delay, which the company addressed in May. The company explained in a tweeted letter to TicWatch owners that the delay was due to the use of proprietary hardware in the watches.

The company cited architectural upgrades and several performance debugging efforts were needed before applying Wear OS 3 to the previously listed eligible devices. A company representative also alluded to a potential Q3 2023 start for the program, which, considering accepted users will most likely hear something back in a week, is right on schedule (for once).

Meanwhile, the TicWatch Pro 5 recently received a new update with a number of enhancements and bug fixes, although Google Assistant is still missing from the smartwatch.