TicWatch Pro 5 update brings welcome changes, but still no Google Assistant

What you need to know

Ticwatch Pro 5 gets new customizable notification vibrations with the new update.

The update also brings the latest October 5, 2023 security patch.

Unfortunately, Google Assistant support for Ticwatch Pro 5 is still missing with the latest release.

Mobvoi has announced a new update for its Ticwatch Pro 5 users starting this week. The rollout of the latest update has already begun and will be heading to all users by the end of this week.

In an announcement post on Facebook, the company announced the new features coming to Ticwatch Pro 5 with the latest update. It comes with firmware version RMDB.231019.002, and the update has started rolling out to users this week, with all Pro 5 owners set to receive the update by November 9, 2023.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick/ Android Central)

The latest firmware includes the ability to customize notification vibrations by providing new options. The DND (do-not-disturb) synchronization has been replaced with the Scheduled Sleep feature under the relevant menu, notes the changelog.

Along with these new features, the update also includes the October 5, 2023 security patch level.

The update further brings noticeable optimizations, such as reducing the number of abnormal heart rates generated on the Ticwatch Pro 5 during resting and exercise. Here's the complete list of optimizations addressed with the new update, per the changelog:

Optimized Internet connectivity when paired with Bluetooth

Mitigated the issue of abnormal heart rates in resting and exercise

Improved step counting on ULP Display

Improved compass accuracy

Improved system stability and fixed other bugs

If you are a Ticwatch Pro 5 user, you must connect the smartwatch to the charging dock and simultaneously connect it to your Android phone through Bluetooth. Connecting it further to the internet or Wi-Fi would trigger the update download automatically.

While the new update is a welcome one, it still doesn't bring Google Assistant support, which Google has rolled out on other Wear OS smartwatches like the Pixel Watch, and it can even be seen on Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches. With the latest update still missing the feature, it appears Mobvoi is taking its sweet time to bring Assistant support.

(Image credit: Mobvoi)

In other news, Mobvoi has recently released a new Sandstone version of the Ticwatch Pro 5 with familiar internals, as seen in the earlier models. It is powered by Wear OS 3 out of the box and equips Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 SoC underneath, enabling snappy performance and long battery life.