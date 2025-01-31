Meta sold over 1 million units of Ray-Ban smart glasses in 2024

What you need to know

Meta sold over one million units of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed in an all-hands meeting.

Zuckerberg also expressed that Meta should capitalize on its lead in the sector before others catch up.

Meta appears to be building off the Ray-Ban Meta's success with more products, including an Oakley pair of smart glasses.

Meta seemingly found a hit with Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which are the only smart glasses to date to successfully break into pop culture and fashion. However, Meta doesn't share exact sales figures for Ray-Ban Meta glasses. That has made it hard to quantify just how well these Meta smart glasses are selling, until now. In an all-hands meeting with employees seen by The Verge, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally revealed how many pairs Meta sold in 2024.

Zuckerberg revealed that Meta sold over one million units of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses last year. The glasses were first released in October 2023, so this figure doesn't perfectly represent the product's lifetime sales. It does get close, though, and it is certainly impressive for a modern pair of smart glasses.

"I think one of the questions for us is, are we going to go from 1 million this year to 2 million?," Zuckerberg asked. "Are we going to go from 1 million to 5 million?"

The Meta chief executive also referenced the company's lead in wearable technology, insinuating that Meta should take advantage of its big lead before others start to catch up.

"We basically invented the category and our competitors haven’t really shown up yet," Zuckerberg said. "I think we'll probably start seeing some of that maybe a little later this year, maybe next year, but we just have this wide open field right now to run and basically introduce as many people as possible to Meta AI glasses and we should take that opportunity."

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Meta appears to be doubling down on smart glasses in the years to come. Per recent reports, the company will seed prototype Orion development units to devs ahead of its AR glasses launching for the public. It's also working on a pair of Oakley smart glasses for athletes, and a premium version of Ray-Ban Metas with a heads-up display.