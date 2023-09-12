Huawei's next affordable smartwatch could drop with these stylish shades

What you need to know

Huawei's next affordable smartwatch is tipped to come in black gunmetal and polished steel colorways.

The Huawei Watch GT 4 is rumored to come in two sizes, 41mm and 46mm, with prices supposedly starting from €299 (~$267) to €399 (~$427).

Huawei recently teased a launch event for its next affordable smartwatch, which is slated to take place in Barcelona on September 14.

Huawei is hosting an event on September 14, and it's likely that they'll be announcing their next affordable smartwatch, the Huawei Watch GT 4. Ahead of the event, a new leak has revealed some of the other color options that the watch might be available in.

Live images of the supposed Huawei Watch GT 4 have been leaked, showing off two color variants in black gunmetal and polished steel, as spotted by MySmartPrice. Based on the photos below, the Watch GT 4 will come with two strap options: a plastic one in black and a leather one in caramel brown.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Both straps are removable, so you can easily switch them out to change the look of your watch.

The variant with a black plastic strap boasts a black gunmetal finish, while the one with a leather strap has a shiny steel finish. If you're wondering what size Huawei Watch GT 4 to get, previous leaks suggest that there will be two options: 41mm and 46mm.

A previous leak hinted that the Huawei Watch GT 4 might come with a metal strap option, which could make it more expensive than the plastic or leather strap versions. According to MySmartPrice, the 41mm and 46mm models will retail for €299 and €399, respectively.

The Huawei Watch GT 4 is rumored to have some pretty impressive specs, including 10W and 18W wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and a two-week battery life. The Huawei Watch GT 4 is expected to have a variety of fitness tracking features, but the specific details are still under wraps.