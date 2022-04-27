There are many reasons why someone may choose to wear a smartwatch. However, perhaps the most popular reason is fitness tracking. From counting steps to monitoring your heart rate and pace during a marathon — wearables can really come in handy. Whether you prefer to exercise alone or with a group, sharing your workouts with friends can be fun and a great way to keep you motivated. Amazfit has a wide range of different wearable styles that can help you track all of your exercises and let you share workouts with the Zepp app — and here’s how.

How to share your Amazfit workouts through the Zepp app

From the sleek Amazfit GTR 3 Pro to the uber-durable Amazfit T-Rex Pro, Amazfit makes some of the best smartwatches for fitness on the market. Taking your workouts and sharing them on social media or directly with friends in a message can be a great way to help keep yourself and others motivated. Amazfit devices connect to your smartphone using the Zepp app, and within it, you can see all of your health stats tracked by the watch and manage your wearable. It’s also where you’ll go to share your workouts — so let’s get started.

1. Open the Zepp app on your phone.

2. Scroll down to find your Workout History and select the workout you wish to share.

3. Tap on the three dots in the upper right corner.

4. Choose Workout report in the pop-up.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

5. At the top of the page, pick whether you want to share the basic stats of your workout with Short picture sharing or more details with Long picture sharing.

6. Pick from the share options at the bottom of the page. If you want to share via a method that isn’t in the share options menu, choose the download button that looks like an arrow pointing down.

7. After making your sharing selection, fill in the info you want to include in your post and then share.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

8. If you choose to download your workout details, the image is saved to your phone’s gallery so you can share using whatever services you’d like to.

Share your accomplishments

While the default options to share your workouts from the Zepp app may not be broad, it’s good that you can choose to download a shareable image to send out to your friends and followers from the platform of your choosing.

The Zepp app is a well-designed and feature-rich platform that handles the full breadth of Amazfit devices. That’s great because Amazfit has a lot of devices to choose from aside from the ones I mentioned earlier — like the long-lasting Amazfit Bip. Aside from Amazfit devices, the app also manages devices from its namesake, such as the Zepp Z. Regardless of which style wearable you choose, you’ll be able to share your impressive stats with all of your friends quickly from the app.