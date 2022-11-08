Galaxy Watch 4 users report bricked devices following the latest update

What you need to know

Samsung's new update is said to have bricked the Galaxy Watch 4 for many.

The new R8xxXXU1GVI3 update is likely to brick the device during reboot.

update is likely to brick the device during reboot. Samsung has apparently paused the rollout and says a fix is coming soon.

A recent update from Samsung has reportedly bricked some Galaxy Watch 4 and the Classic edition devices. The company's latest firmware has made the Galaxy Watch 4 devices unusable.

According to SamMobile, the firmware build R8xxXXU1GVI3 has recently out to Galaxy Watch 4 and the Classic edition models. Users across Samsung Community forms, particularly in South Korea and on Reddit, have noticed their Galaxy Watch 4 devices not turning on after installing the new update. Users apparently apply the update with no issue, but once the device turns off or the user attempts a reboot, the device can no longer turn back on.

The primary issue appears to be related to either rebooting or turning off the Galaxy Watch 4 or Classic models after applying the R8xxXXU1GVI3 update. Users who have applied the update should thus try not to turn off or reboot their Galaxy Watches, if possible, until Samsung rolls out some fix for its Wear OS smartwatches.

Fortunately, that might not be a long wait. Addressing the VI3 update issue, Samsung UAE has given a statement (opens in new tab) (via Sammy fans) saying that the update has been halted, and a quick fix appears to be in the works.

"We are aware that a limited number of Galaxy Watch4 series models are not turning on following a recent software (VI3) update. We have halted the update and will release a new software shortly."

Meanwhile, for Galaxy Watch 4 owners who have already flashed the new VI3 update and, unfortunately, made their device unusable, Samsung suggests contacting support or visiting their nearest official Samsung service center to fix their smartwatches.

And for the moment, Galaxy Watch 4 owners should reframe from updating their watches to the latest VI3 firmware update.