Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch gets a Wellness Edition model at CES 2023

Fossil launches its latest hybrid smartwatch at CES 2023.

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition features a new watch face, updated design, and up to two weeks of battery life.

The watch goes on sale on January 5 for $229 and will be available in three styles.

Fossil is one of the more prominent Wear OS smartwatch makers, but the company also produces hybrid smartwatch models for users who prefer a bit more simplicity. Following the launch of the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition in late 2022, the company is kicking off CES 2023 with a hybrid version of its latest smartwatch.

Like the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition, the hybrid variant features a much sleeker design than previous Gen 6 watches, sporting a rounded chassis made with glossy stainless steel or soft black IP. The result is a more refined-looking watch that might be mistaken for a Pixel Watch at first glance (maybe if you squint). It also features the newly designed home button that I've become so fond of on my Gen 6 unit.

The similarities don't end there. The watch comes with Fossil's new Wellness Gauge watch face that gives you at-a-glance updates on your health metrics. That includes your heart rate zones, blood oxygen levels, and sleep tracking, and it even displays weather and temperature. Automatic workout detection is included, allowing the watch to track certain exercises like walking and running without manual input. Alexa is also onboard to additional controls and functions.

Where the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition differs from its Wear OS counterpart is in its UI. Like other hybrid smartwatches, it features mechanical hands, so you'll always know what time it is. These hands will move out of the way when performing certain tasks so as not to obstruct your view or act as a way to easily indicate a selection when navigating the UI using the hardware buttons.

And because it's an e-ink display, owners of the watch can squeeze up to two weeks of battery life, which is a big improvement when compared to the admittedly abysmal battery life on the Wear OS version. That said, the watch doesn't take advantage of Fossil's super-fast charging, so when you do have to top-up, you can expect an 80% charge in roughly one hour.

Fossil says the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition will go on sale on January 5 and retail for $229. Keep in mind the watch only comes in one 44mm case size regardless of the style, which some may find too large for their wrists. You can also purchase additional straps for $30 each.

