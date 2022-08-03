New Fitbit leak gives us our best look at upcoming smartwatches

What you need to know

A new leak reveals supposed press renders of Fitbit's upcoming smartwatches.

The Sense 2 and Versa 3 will arrive in three and two colorways, respectively.

The upcoming Inspire 3 is also shown in a few colorways and with a color display.

We're likely not too far off from Google's first significant smartwatch launch when the Pixel Watch arrives later this year. However, the company also has other smartwatches on the way, coming from Fitbit, and we may have just gotten our best look at the upcoming devices.

Leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) provided some alleged press renders of the upcoming Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches, two highly-anticipated fitness-oriented smartwatches. These images were published via 91mobiles, where you can see the full collection of renders. The Sense 2 renders reveal the device in three different colorways — gold, Graphite, and Platinum — along with their respective bands.

From the renders, we also get another look at the ECG sensor, which is now embedded into the bezel around the display. This matches previously leaked live images of the Sense 2, more or less confirming the slight design change. And while the renders don't reveal the back of the watch, there are expected to be additional changes to the sensors.

(Image credit: 91mobiles via OnLeaks)

The Versa 4 doesn't appear much different from the Sense 2, as is the case with the current models. However, like the Versa 3, this model doesn't appear to feature an ECG sensor. It will also apparently only arrive in two colorways — Graphite and Rose.

(Image credit: 91mobiles via OnLeaks)

One change that these renders highlight is the new physical button that will reportedly replace the capacitive button found on the current models.

Lastly, the leak shows off renders of the upcoming Fitbit Inspire 3, a more traditional fitness band. The new model appears slightly more rounded than the Inspire 2, and Fitbit seems to have moved to a color display this time around, similar to the Charge 5. This change helped make the Charge 5 one of the best fitness trackers on the market, so it will likely be an attractive upgrade for users looking for a new tracker.

(Image credit: 91mobiles via OnLeaks)

The Inspire 2 will apparently come in black, pink, and yellow colorways.

It's not clear when these devices will launch, but previous launches suggest the devices could arrive this month, meaning we may not have to wait long.