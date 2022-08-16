Fitbit outage causes Charge 5 syncing issues, currently being investigated

What you need to know

Fitbit is currently experiencing an outage.

Fitbit owners report problems syncing data from their wearables to the app.

The company says it's looking into the problem.

The outage appears to primarily affect the Fitbit Charge 5.

Some Fitbit users are noticing that their morning workouts aren't being logged in their app amid an ongoing outage. It seems devices aren't syncing data to the app, and it appears to affect select devices more than others.

According to DownDetector, it looks like the outage started early Tuesday morning, around 6 am ET, and appears to primarily affect the Fitbit Charge 5. That said, our own Charge 5 unit doesn't appear to be affected, and it's unclear if other Fitbit devices are having similar problems.

Charge 5 owners have complained on the Fitbit Support Twitter account, which has recommended they try out various troubleshooting methods, to no avail. Meanwhile, the Fitbit Support account posted an update at roughly noon ET, explaining that the company is investigating the problem and hopes to have a resolution soon.

We're currently investigating a syncing issue impacting Charge 5 users and we hope to have a resolution soon. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.August 16, 2022 See more

Some users attribute the syncing issues to a firmware update for the Charge 5, although it's not clear if this is the exact cause. Meanwhile, we've reached out to Fitbit for any updates on the outage, although we did not immediately receive a response. However, we will keep an eye on the situation and report back if we hear anything.

Updating...