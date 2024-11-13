Fitbit Ace LTE gets new features to keep families walking and talking

What you need to know

Google highlighted several new features arriving for the Fitbit Ace LTE, like "Family Chat," which lets parents send their kids quick notes or texts.

The Ace LTE is also picking up sibling chat, new Daily Quests, and a series of "Family Quests" to keep families engaged in healthier living habits.

This past summer, Google rolled out several features for kids ahead of the school year, such as "School Time" and tools for better spending.

Google details a few updates kids and families can expect to arrive on devices this week.

The company highlighted features in a Keyword post that help keep families connected and engaged with healthy habits. Rolling out today (Nov 13), Google states the Fitbit Ace LTE and the Ace app are picking up "Family Chat." According to the post, families can send each other quick notes and texts via the watch or the app.

This new "Family Chat" is tied to every member registered in a user's Google family. Additionally, the post states siblings within the family can have their own space to communicate. Private chats between siblings are also rolling out, allowing them to text or call one another from the Ace LTE.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

For health, Google states a new wave of exercise engagement features are rolling out via "Family Quests." These colorful (and at times holiday-themed) quests encourage families to get walking to hit their goals and complete tasks. The post highlights an upcoming game for Thanksgiving dubbed "Turkey Berserky." Every completed quest goes toward unlocking rewards and more advanced challenges for the family.

Joining these Family Quests are "50 extra Daily Quests" alongside "Trivial Tasks" that give kids a fun way to learn about geography and more.

Seeing progress is always encouraging, which is why Google states the Fitbit Ace LTE receives additional Noodle watch faces.

Kids don't always have to run around — and that's where the Ace LTE's newest game, Solar Sword, comes in. This new game is available through the Fitbit Arcade. Gamers are tasked with slashing through hordes of monsters invading a village like any (powerful) sword-wielding hero. The company highlights the start of its holiday season savings. Consumers can save $50 on the Fitbit Ace LTE and $20 on its bands through the Google Store.

This runs from November 21 through December 4. Moreover, if you're purchasing a second Ace Pass annual plan for a sibling, consumers can receive a 50% discount from now until January 31, 2025.

These updates for the Ace LTE are rolling out today (Nov 13), but it may take a couple of days before it appears for download. In the meantime, Google rolled out an update for kids this summer ahead of the 2024-2025 school year. The patch lets parents set spending limits and other features to facilitate "healthier spending" among children. What's more, "School Time" lets parents ensure their kids remain focused on their schoolwork as they implement a set time limiting access to distracting apps.