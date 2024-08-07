Fitbit Ace LTE update helps kids manage money and live healthier as school returns

What you need to know

Fitbit detailed an update preparing to hit its Ace LTE smartwatch for kids.

The update brings debit card support from GoHenry and Greenlight, the "School Time" mode that hit Android, and "Daily Quests" for healthier living.

Ace LTE users will also find new games: Spirit Garden and Sproutlings, which deliver more game time the more active the user is.

Google details a back-to-school update for parents with kids rocking the Ace LTE smartwatch.

Kicking off Fitbit's line of updates is support for Greenlight and GoHenry debit cards. The company states parents can add their child's card to their Ace LTE for contactless payment where Google Pay is accepted. Fitbit states support for each financial service is deliberate as both help facilitate responsible spending in children.

The Ace LTE gains transaction alerts, spending limits, and "allowance for chores." This feature is rolling out today (August 7) for all users.

Additionally, families new to either payment service can enroll through the Fitbit Ace app for a discount.

Healthy habits can seem long-winded for kids, which is why Fitbit is introducing them on the Ace LTE in the form of "Daily Quests." In partnership with Alliance for a Healthier Generation, users will soon find quests for living better lives.

This next feature, School Time, hits the smartwatch so parents can have peace of mind regarding their child's focus. The post states that parents can set a specific time frame when the watch's features are limited to avoid distractions.

Parents can also set "lunchtime," which lets their child mess around with their device when it's appropriate, and sit attentively during class.

Fitbit is also working on a way for parents to add their child's sibling to their Ace LTE as a contact. This will be done through the Ace app and users can add an older child with a phone or a younger one with a smartwatch. Fitbit states this should roll out "later this year."

Fitbit's newest games, Spirit Garden and Sproutlings, come into play when school is said and done. The company states it bolstered the gaming experience by implementing haptic feedback and ear-catching sounds while leaning on the Ace LTE's built-in accelerometer. Sproutlings lets kids raise and nurture pets and grow crops.

Spirit Garden is a mindful game that aims to help kids relax after a long day with guided practices into spirited lands and shrines. Games are great, but Fitbit says more active kids will rack up more "game time" to reach new heights.

The post adds that the Fitbit Ace LTE is available for $30 off at the Google Store from August 11 to 25. What's more, if users grab the annual Ace Pass data plan before August 31, they'll save 50%.

If "School Time" sounds familiar it's because Google announced the feature's arrival on Android last week. The functionality is the same as the Ace LTE, however, parents enabling it on a phone can control what apps their child can use. When active, kids can tap the "Available Apps" button to select which their parent has previously deemed appropriate during school hours.