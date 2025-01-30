Fitbit Ace LTE game drop turns kids into artistic Shutterbugs and sneaky Gnomes

What you need to know

Fitbit dropped two new games for kids with an Ace LTE: Shutterbug and Gnome Heisters.

Both games are designed to keep children active as they take beautiful shots of bugs in a garden or assist gnomes in pulling off the greatest heist.

Fitbit dropped a more substantial update for the Ace LTE a few months ago, which brought "School Time," two games, and more.

Fitbit is giving kids a gaming gift for the new year that keeps them active in two new interactive ways.

In a community post, Fitbit announced that users with an Ace LTE will soon download two new games: Shutterbug and Gnome Heisters. A press release to Android Central revealed that these two games are designed to ensure kids remain "active and engaged" while enjoying the relaxation of these two colorful smartwatch games.

Available via the Fitbit Arcade collection, Shutterbug is all about turning kids into photographers for their expressive new clients: bugs. The company states kids can "test their point-and-shoot photography skills as they’re tasked to take the perfect shot of bugs hiding in different locations."

All bugs in the area must be found and photographed before you can move on to the next level.

The next game, Gnome Heisters, is all about being meticulous and calculative. Fitbit states that, in this game, users need to help gnomes "complete escapades" so they can brag about pulling the greatest heist ever.

To ensure your child's Ace LTE is prepared for these new games, ensure the latest software (Season 3) is downloaded/installed. After, the waiting game begins as Fitbit states the update has started making its rounds this week. So, checking your Ace LTE periodically is recommended.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

The Fitbit Ace LTE had a major content drop a few months ago that brought two games: Spirit Garden and Sproutlings. The former is a relaxing mindful game with guided practices while the latter is about raising and nurturing pets. During that update, Fitbit stated that it worked to improve the gaming experience for kids by adding "haptic feedback and ear-catching sounds."

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company also extended support for "School Time" to parents with kids who own an Ace LTE. Similar to its functions on Android, School Time on the Ace LTE lets parents set a period where the more fun capabilities of the device are unavailable. As the name implies, parents can set this time to revolve around school hours to make sure their child is attentive and engaged in schoolwork.

Additional updates for handling digital payment methods and "Daily Quests" are available on the Ace LTE, as well.