Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 support wireless charging? Best answer: Yes. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 as well as the Watch 6 Classic variant both support wireless charging. But like the previous generation Galaxy Watch 5, they support WPC-based wireless charging, which is different from the Qi charging you’ll find with most other devices. This will put some limitations on what third-party wireless chargers you can use to give the Watch a battery boost.

How does WPC charging work with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6?

The Galaxy Watch 6 is Samsung’s latest smartwatch design that features an armor aluminum case (stainless steel for the Classic edition), sapphire crystal, always-on, full-color display, powerful Exynos W9830 dual-core 1.4GHz processor, and One UI 5 Watch alongside Wear OS powered by Samsung. With 16GB storage and Bluetooth connectivity, you can store and play music while you go for a run without needing your phone, while built-in GPS means you can track your route, too.

All these features, along with the 5ATM rating that means you can even wear it while swimming or going for a shower, can be a battery drain. Though you get up to 40 hours per charge with the always-on display turned off or up to 30 hours with it on, you’ll still need to recharge the watch every day or at least every day-and-a-half. And doing so wirelessly can be convenient when you’re on the go or want to pop it on a charger quickly so it’s ready for your lunch break or to head to bed for the evening.

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) is a different standard from the more universal Qi wireless charging standard. This means that not all Qi wireless chargers will work with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. However, any wireless charger that is WPC-based will successfully recharge the smartwatch, the same way it works with the previous generation Galaxy Watch 5.

Your best bet to ensure successful and fast charging would be to go with an authentic Samsung wireless charger, as the company recommends, or at least check for one that is listed as a WPC wireless charger. A good place to start is our list of replacement chargers for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: all the wireless chargers on this list support the WPC standard. If you already have a Qi wireless charger at home, there’s no harm in checking to see if it works, too.

Alternatively, you can use the tried-and-true wired charging method. The Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic will both charge using the Galaxy Watch Magnetic Fast Charging USB-C cable that comes in the box alongside a Samsung 25W USB-C power adapter, which is sold separately. (You should also be able to plug it into any standard wall plug power adapter with a USB-C port).