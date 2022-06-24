Best Garmin Vivosmart 5 replacement bands 2022
One of the latest additions to Garmin's growing line-up of premium fitness bands is the Garmin Vivosmart 5, which offers compelling features like heart rate, energy level, and sleep tracking, connected GPS with a smartphone, a bright display, and up to a week's worth of battery life per charge. It comes in a choice of three band colors—black, white, and cool mint. But there are times when you might want to switch it up, like opting for a bolder color when you're headed out for a night on the town. Plus, if the band breaks, you don't want that to be the end of your tracker. Thankfully, there are great replacement bands you can get.
Here are our picks of the best replacement bands for the Garmin Vivosmart 5
Garmin Vivosmart 5 Replacement Band
Top pick
The best option when opting for a replacement band for a fitness tracker is to stick with the manufacturer. Garmin offers its own branded replacement band which is identical to the one the tracker comes with. Perfect in the event that the clasp breaks on yours or you happen to misplace it, or if you simply want to have the option of black to go with the other color you choose, you can't go wrong with this one. There's a small option as well as large.
Awinner 10-Pack Garmin Vivosmart 5 Bands
So many colors
Why stop at one replacement band when you can get 10? If you love using your fitness tracker to express your personal style and match it to your outfits, this set gives you the chance to wear a different color every day. You get 10 soft, waterproof rubber bands, ranging from basic black to bright yellow, pastel pink, and green. Whether you're matching your clothes, the setting, or your mood, this set has plenty of selection.
Gheper 3-Piece Soft Silicone Bands
Go green
If green hues are your jam, check out this three-pack of replacement bands that includes two shades of green plus a basic black thrown in for good measure. (There are other color packs too, so you can browse and find one that fits your style.) Made of silicone, grab them in small or large sizes to ensure a secure and tight fit around your wrist.
E Ecsem Replacement Watch Bands
Soft and lightweight
With five bands in a pack, each of these E Ecsem bands is soft and lightweight and features a quick release design, so you can easily swap bands to the color that fits your mood, outfit, or occasion. Available in either small or large sizes, each band is made of soft silicone that won’t irritate your skin or fade in color. It’s a simple, affordable option if you want to be able to constantly change the look and have plenty of options to choose from.
BabyValley Watch Bands
Classy colors
While you can grab this set of three BabyValley replacement watch bands in a number of color combinations, the wine red, blue, and black is the perfect one for a more subdued, laid back, professional-like look. Perfect for wearing to the office, none of the colors will stick out like a sore thumb on your list. They’ll blend beautifully with anything you wear. With small and large sizes available, the silicone bands are soft, breathable, and resistant to water and sweat, so you can wear them whether you’re swimming, working out, or going about your day.
Ruentech Garmin Vivosmart 5 Band
Like the original
If you just want a basic back-up band to have in case of loss or damage, or just to tide you over until you buy something else, you can’t get much more affordable than this band from Ruentech. Designed to match the authentic Garmin band, it’s made of hypoallergenic and durable material. Choose from different band colors or opt for basic black.
Which is the best replacement band for the Garmin Vivosmart 5?
The Garmin Vivosmart 5, introduced in April 2022, is a solid fitness tracker choice for someone looking for a device for basic tracking of steps, workouts, heart rate, sleep, and more. It keeps track of practically every health and fitness metric you can think of, yet still comes in at an affordable price. Plus, it works with interchangeable bands so you can change up the look.
When it comes to choosing the best replacement band for the Garmin Vivosmart 5, you can go simple and grab an authentic band from Garmin to use as a back-up or replacement if your starter band gets lost of damaged. If you opted for a bolder color band with the tracker, you might also want to have basic black to wear to more formal events, or when you’re not feeling as lively.
With that said, sometimes you want to show off your personality, and getting a set like AWINNER bands means you can swap among different colors, even using a different one for every day or the week.
Whatever replacement band you choose, the Garmin Vivosmart 5 is ranked among the best fitness trackers you can buy, so grab one in the color you like and go from there. With the price of most replaceable bands coming in at less than a grande mocha latte, you can play around with a bunch until you find the one you really love.
Christine Persaud is a freelance writer for Android Central who has been writing about tech since long before the smartphone was even a "thing." When she isn't writing, she's probably working on her latest fitness program, binging a new (or old) TV series, tinkering with tech gadgets, or spending time with her school-aged son. A self-professed TV nerd, lover of red wine, and passionate home cook, she's immersed in tech in every facet of her life. Follow her at @christineTechCA.
