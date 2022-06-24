Best Garmin Vivosmart 5 replacement bands 2022

One of the latest additions to Garmin's growing line-up of premium fitness bands is the Garmin Vivosmart 5, which offers compelling features like heart rate, energy level, and sleep tracking, connected GPS with a smartphone, a bright display, and up to a week's worth of battery life per charge. It comes in a choice of three band colors—black, white, and cool mint. But there are times when you might want to switch it up, like opting for a bolder color when you're headed out for a night on the town. Plus, if the band breaks, you don't want that to be the end of your tracker. Thankfully, there are great replacement bands you can get.

Here are our picks of the best replacement bands for the Garmin Vivosmart 5

Which is the best replacement band for the Garmin Vivosmart 5?

The Garmin Vivosmart 5, introduced in April 2022, is a solid fitness tracker choice for someone looking for a device for basic tracking of steps, workouts, heart rate, sleep, and more. It keeps track of practically every health and fitness metric you can think of, yet still comes in at an affordable price. Plus, it works with interchangeable bands so you can change up the look.

When it comes to choosing the best replacement band for the Garmin Vivosmart 5, you can go simple and grab an authentic band from Garmin to use as a back-up or replacement if your starter band gets lost of damaged. If you opted for a bolder color band with the tracker, you might also want to have basic black to wear to more formal events, or when you’re not feeling as lively.

With that said, sometimes you want to show off your personality, and getting a set like AWINNER bands means you can swap among different colors, even using a different one for every day or the week.

Whatever replacement band you choose, the Garmin Vivosmart 5 is ranked among the best fitness trackers you can buy, so grab one in the color you like and go from there. With the price of most replaceable bands coming in at less than a grande mocha latte, you can play around with a bunch until you find the one you really love.