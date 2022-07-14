Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 leak reveals specs, updated designs for the upcoming smartwatches

What you need to know

The Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatch information leaks.

The GTS 4 looks to be moving into a more rectangular-shaped display from the previous square-ish look.

It appears Amazfit is looking to support both new devices with its Zepp OS 2.0 software.

Leaks have surfaced about the new Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4. The newly emerged details give us information about the new pair of smartwatches and what will differentiate them from the current models.

Information about the two upcoming devices has come out via GSMArena (opens in new tab). Both the Amazfit GTR 3 (opens in new tab) and GTS 3 (opens in new tab) proved to be worthy enough devices when they were released and are regarded as some of the best Amazfit smartwatches. Amazfit is probably looking to recreate that same success with the next generation of its smartwatches. As such, both watches appear to be similar internally but have some differences on the outside.

The Amazfit GTR 4 may be bringing a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen. The device may also be featured in an aluminum alloy casing which could come in "silver and black colors with a side button and crown element on the right side for tactile control." There is also mention of leather, silicone, and nylon options for the GTR's straps.

The Amazfit GTS 4 appears to keep the same size as its predecessor at 1.75 inches. However, the GTS 4 looks to be shifting from the square-ish screen of the GTS 3 to a more rectangular display. GSMArena states that the GTS 4 may come in "black, rose gold, and brown casings with either silicone or nylon watch straps."

The functionality of a watch is always key when considering an upgrade. It appears Amazfit may be improving some of its premium smartwatches' features. Both devices may apparently be able to track 150 different sports automatically. GSMArena mentions a few neat features of the two new devices, including built-in speakers and microphones for Bluetooth calling and music playback.

It also seems that Amazfit is looking to support both watches with Zepp OS 2.0, and users in unnamed regions may have access to Amazon's Alexa. There are already plenty of decent Amazfit watches out currently, and these new devices should be a welcome addition to the company's lineup.