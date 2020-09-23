Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has taken the gaming world by storm, already crossing over 2 million copies sold on Steam alone. Its intense and addictive gameplay, where players tackle a wide variety of solo and team-based mini-games to eventually declare a single victor, has led to gamers and streamers alike playing the game endlessly. However, due to popular request (apparently), the team behind Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has decided to reveal a little bit more about the mysterious little guys that make up the game's cast: the Fall Guys themselves.

Well, you asked for it...



This is official lore now



Remember:



• Human shown for scale

• Fall Guys are 183cm (6ft)

• This Fall Guy is happy, look into his eyes

• We can't take it back



Official Fall Guys Artwork by Senior Concept Artist:https://t.co/OgiS6WXzno pic.twitter.com/eCLJu1DBpP — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 23, 2020

When I said "mysterious little guys" before, I meant "not mysterious enough after this" and "oh wow they're bigger than I imagined" and "I cannot erase this from my mind." According to the "official Fall Guys lore," Fall Guys stand at 6ft tall, with a rather unique skeleton snaking its way through their amorphous bodies. The thing that stands out above everything else, however, is the way their eyes (unassuming from the outside) are precariously attached to a skull recessed far into their heads.

But hey, at least they're smiling.

If this elicited a reaction out of you, or changed your opinion on Fall Guys, be sure to let us know in the comments below! I'm certainly never going to see a swarm of these rushing for a goal in the same manner ever again.