What you need to know
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is an incredibly fun game that has players compete in various mini-games to eventually become the victor.
- At least, it was fun until the official Fall Guys Twitter account divulged intimate knowledge on the anatomy of the previously-adorable Fall Guys characters.
- Whatever you imagined, it was likely wrong, as the images show that Fall Guys stand 6ft tall, higher than the average human.
- Fall Guys have a...unique skeletal structure, but more than that are the eyes. Always the eyes.
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has taken the gaming world by storm, already crossing over 2 million copies sold on Steam alone. Its intense and addictive gameplay, where players tackle a wide variety of solo and team-based mini-games to eventually declare a single victor, has led to gamers and streamers alike playing the game endlessly. However, due to popular request (apparently), the team behind Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has decided to reveal a little bit more about the mysterious little guys that make up the game's cast: the Fall Guys themselves.
When I said "mysterious little guys" before, I meant "not mysterious enough after this" and "oh wow they're bigger than I imagined" and "I cannot erase this from my mind." According to the "official Fall Guys lore," Fall Guys stand at 6ft tall, with a rather unique skeleton snaking its way through their amorphous bodies. The thing that stands out above everything else, however, is the way their eyes (unassuming from the outside) are precariously attached to a skull recessed far into their heads.
But hey, at least they're smiling.
If this elicited a reaction out of you, or changed your opinion on Fall Guys, be sure to let us know in the comments below! I'm certainly never going to see a swarm of these rushing for a goal in the same manner ever again.
Falling over myself
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
So Fall Guys. Much scary.
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a wacky battle royale that is inspired by gameshows like Wipeout. Currently available on the PC and PS4, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is sure to keep the attention of both casual and hardcore players alike with its fun and addictive gameplay, as long as you don't think about what Fall Guys are.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Everything you need to know about the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G
The Pixel 4a is now available, the Pixel 4a 5G is coming soon, and we've rounded up everything you need to know about both phones. Let's dive in!
What to expect from Amazon's September 2020 Alexa & Ring hardware event
Amazon is set to host its annual fall hardware event on Thursday, September 24. Here are a few devices that we might expect to see at tomorrow's event.
How does Samsung's S Pen work so damn well?
There are other reasons to want a Galaxy Note, but if you want a good stylus experience, it's really the only phone that has one. That's because Samsung has made the S Pen part of the phone through both hardware and software.
Make the perfect play with these PS4 sports games
Here are the best sports game that can give you some of the thrills of competition when you can't play outside. They can also let you imagine what the sports of the future might look like or even give you a workout at home. Play competitively or casually with friends.