The month of June is celebrated as LGBT Pride worldwide, and as such, Waze is welcoming Boy George to their platform for a Pride Month takeover. With the latest Waze update, you'll be able to listen to Boy George's voice direct you to places in your car while sharing with you words of advice in his own way.

Writing in a blog post, the Waze team said:

A music and fashion icon who has, for decades, represented what it means to live authentically and unapologetically, Boy George uses his signature voice to create not only instant classics, but also impassioned songs that shine a light on the movement to secure the rights and liberties of the LGBTQIA+ community around the world. And now, for the first time, he's using this recognizable voice to navigate Wazers as they drive, giving us all a chance to feel what it's like to have Boy George in the passenger seat.

There's a bit more to it than that as well. Boy George also curated a new Pride playlist on Spotify for customers to stream through the Waze music player. It has a variety of artists, including Boy George himself, George Michael, David Bowie, and so on, making it easy to enjoy a fabulous ride with some musical icons.

Other than that, Waze will be adding new moods and vehicles to the app. There'll be two new Ca-ma-Chamelon and Goldsmobile navigation vehicles. You'll also be able to choose between zesty, spicy, quirky, or fancy moods in the app. It may not be as helpful as Google Maps' new locator for businesses with gender-neutral restrooms, but it's still a fun way to celebrate Pride.

The Boy George experience is available in the Waze app between June 2nd and June 30th. It can be downloaded on any of the best Android phones.