There have been a few companies that have attempted to bring real-time translation devices to the masses, many with little mainstream success. Waverly Labs hopes to have cracked the code with its new Ambassador.

The Ambassador is a real-time interpreter that has an over-the-ear design meant for easy sharing, while also being more hygienic. The device comes as a pair and is available in two colors, black, and wine red. Created with natural, fluid conversations, the Ambassador utilizes far-field microphones to process speech recognition via neural networks. In our short hands-on with it, the translation worked really well.

Per Andrew Ochoa, CEO and founder of Waverly Labs: