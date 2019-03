March has been jam packed with major MMA events, and this weekend is no exception. The third UFC FIght Night in three weeks pits top contenders — and potential title challengers — against each other. On Saturday, March 23, UFC Fight Night with Thompson vs Pettis is streaming exclusively on ESPN+.

UFC Fight Night with Thompson vs Pettis is taking place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. The event stream begins at 5 p.m. Eastern time with the Prelims, and the Main Card starts at 8 p.m. You'll see it all only on ESPN+.

Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson (14-3-1) is currently ranked 4th among Welterweight fighters. Two years ago, Thompson looked to be on top of the fight world. He was 13-1-1 and had a main event rematch against Tyron Woodley, after their first match ended in a draw. He lost that bout, and dropped another just 14 months later to bring his record to 14-3-1. Still Stephen Thompson has had enough success in UFC, including a win over last week's Main Event winner Jorge Masvidal, that he can still rise to the top if he can get things turned around with a win on this card.

That win will need to come against Anthony "Showtime" Pettis (21-8), who is a submission artist who has fallen on hard times. Most of Pettis recent victories came by tapout or submission. However, he's lost six of his last nine fights, including breaking his hand in his last fight against Tony Ferguson. Still, as long as Pettis has his superior striking capability, he will continue to be a dangerous opponent to face.

Check out this video, where Robin Black breaks down the killer kicks of both Thompson and Pettis for ESPN.