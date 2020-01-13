The 2020 College Football Playoffs have already delivered amazing performances and memorable moments. Now it's time for the National Championship game, and these two undefeated teams earned their way by winning in the semifinals. The top ranked team in the nation will face the defending 2019 National Champions. You can stream this College Football Playoff National Championship game on ESPN even if you've cut the cord. When is the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship? The 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship, featuring the LSU Tigers facing the Clemson Tigers, will be at 8 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 13, 2020. This game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. This is the finals of the College Football Playoffs and it will be broadcast on ESPN. 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship LSU vs. Clemson preview The LSU Tigers (13-0) are the top ranked team in all of college football, and the number one seed in this College Football Playoff. They are the champions of the SEC, which was stacked with top quality teams this season. LSU dominated Oklahoma in the semifinals as they won the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl 63-28. Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before LSU's Heisman quarterback Joe Burrow threw for seven touchdowns in that game, and rushed for another. LSU is a heavy favorite to win and claim the National Championship, with a betting line of LSU -12. Unless someone figures out how to slow down Burrow, LSU will expect to lift the trophy postgame.

The Clemson Tigers (13-0) are the defending college football national champions, and you have to beat the champs if you want to be the champs. Clemson won the ACC title and entered the College Football Playoff as the third seed. Clemson proved themselves in the Fiesta Bowl, which was their first real tough test of the season. Clemson defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 29-23, coming back from an early sixteen point deficit. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence led that comeback with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. Clemson won't back down when facing an SEC team in the National Championship. They've faced Alabama in three title games over the last four years, and won two of those games. Stream the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on ESPN When you watch LSU vs. Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship, all you need is a way to stream ESPN. The game is exclusive to ESPN, which means there won't be an over-the-air broadcast for LSU vs. Clemson. ESPN is the flagship network for the worldwide leader in sports, and it is available on four of the largest live TV streaming services. Of these options, Hulu offers a popular full featured package while Sling TV offers the lowest regular price. Many of these services have a variety of free trials. Here are the details to help you decide which option is best for you. Hulu with Live TV The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, web browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here — scroll down and click "View channels in your area".

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here — scroll down and click "View channels in your area". The 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on Hulu - ESPN comes on the base Hulu Live TV plan. More on Hulu with Live TV: See all Hulu channels

Sling TV - Sling Orange The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, Samsung or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more The 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on Sling TV: The Sling Orange package includes ESPN, and is a low cost way to stream this game without cable. More on Sling TV: See all Sling TV channels

YouTube TV The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android

Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, Chromecast, iOS and Android Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here.

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here. The 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on YouTube TV: ESPN is on YouTube TVs plan, making it a great option to watch college football's championship game without cable. More on YouTube TV: See all YouTube TV channels

How to watch the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship if you're outside the United States You could be traveling outside of the United States this weekend but I bet you still want to watch LSU vs. Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Sometimes streaming these big games overseas can flip from an easy score to a major penalty. Streaming services will often block their feeds if you're not in America. There is a way to get things working again by using a VPN. That stands for "Virtual Private Network," and it'll send your internet through a specific set of servers. It zaps your internet traffic back into the United States even while you're abroad. That means you can head off to the islands, while your internet stays in the heartland. Want to get a good VPN? It's easy with a subscription services that, for a few bucks a month, tunnels your traffic through different locations. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections. Give one a try to see if it works for you, and then put it to good use. Even enjoy your football from a half a world away.