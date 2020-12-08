Fans of Games Workshop's science fantasy tactical miniatures game Warhammer 40,000 will get the first chance to explore the setting in virtual reality today with the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister on Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 . While there have been plenty of Warhammer 40K video games before such as Warhammer 40,000: Carnage and Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr , this is the first title to center on the Sisters of Battle, a group of women warriors who serve the human emperor by rooting out corruption throughout the galaxy.

You'll play as Sister Ophelia, who is searching for her lost twin sister who disappeared on a mission and may have gone rogue. You'll battle all manner of demonic monsters from humanity's primary enemy, the Chaos Gods, with the help of heavy armor, plasma pistols, flame throwers, and chainswords. Developed by Pixel Toys, the game will let you explore the Warhammer Universe with locations including alien strongholds, war-torn planets, and battle cruisers traveling between stars.

The game's voice fast includes Victoria Atkin (Assassin's Creed Syndicate, Horizon Zero Dawn), Kristin Atherton (Royal Shakespeare Company), and Obioma Ugoala (Hamilton, Frozen).

Fans looking for more Warhammer action should check out our guide to everything we know about Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, a first-person co-op game from Sweden-based studio Fatshark expected to release sometime in 2021 on PC and Xbox Series X. That game will also have you fighting the horrors of Chaos.