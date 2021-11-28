When your internet isn't as fast as it should be, it can be really frustrating trying to track down the problem, especially when you have better things to do than wait for your modem to restart ad nauseam. For Cyber Monday, Netgear has upgrades for every part of your network at up to 45% off at Amazon.

You can start with a CM700 cable modem if your old modem can't keep up or add coverage to your Nighthawk Wi-Fi with a Wi-Fi 6 extender. If your Wi-Fi is in good order but just doesn't have the range for the whole house, you can get a compact extender to cover every room in the house. You may have also uncovered a need for better Wi-Fi if you've snagged some of the best Cyber Monday smart home deals already.

The Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 router has a matte black housing with red grills, AX5400 speeds, and DumaOS 3.0 software that's focused on delivering lag-free gaming. The idea is that your gaming traffic can be first in line when your home network is being used by a lot of people. There's no reason for a smart thermostat to take precedence over your headshot.

Upgrade your Wi-Fi with up to 45% off with these Netgear Cyber Monday deals

Netgear CM700 Cable Modem CM700 | 27% off This Docsis 3.0 cable modem works with every major carrier including Xfinity, Cox, and Spectrum to get up to 700Mbps download speeds at home. This modem will replace the rental unit you get from your provider and can save you as much as $10 per month in fees on your bill. $80 at Amazon NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming 6-Stream WiFi 6 Router (XR1000) | 22% off Your internet connection more often than not needs to be shared with other people in your home. If you're a gamer, this can lead to lag spikes, causing missed shots or resulting in unfair deaths. With an AX5400 connection, this router has plenty of power for dozens of devices with great software to keep your packets in the best order for gaming. $275 at Amazon NETGEAR Nighthawk WiFi 6 Mesh Range Extender (EAX80) | 40% off Gaming routers are sweet but they lack the coverage of a dedicated mesh system. Luckily, this Nighthawk mesh extender gives you the best of both worlds with a dedicated gaming router and extra range for the rest of the house. With AX6000 speeds, this extender can keep up with fast routers like the Nighthawk XR1000 or RAX80. $150 at Amazon NETGEAR WiFi 6 Mesh Range Extender (EAX20) | 43% off Following the lead of the EAX80, this mesh extender can give you an extra boost in coverage without the need for new passwords. It takes a step back on speed but its price makes it a great option for filling in coverage in a large home. It even has four gigabit Ethernet ports. $74 at Amazon NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender (EX6150) | 45% off This range extender is great for upstairs hallways or rooms that just don't have enough room for a large mesh node. This Wi-Fi 5 extender operates at up to AC1200 speeds so you have plenty of overhead for browsing and even HD streaming. $60 at Amazon NETGEAR WiFi Mesh Range Extender (EX6250) | 42% off This extender adds a bit more speed with up to AC1750 possible with its dual-band Wi-Fi 5 connection. If you need your extender to handle several devices at once, this extra speed can help keep speeds high and consistent. $70 at Amazon

Wi-Fi extenders can be great for filling in a few gaps in your Wi-Fi coverage but the way they do it can vary quite a bit. Some mesh extenders like the Nighthawk EAX80 use the same Wi-Fi name and password so your devices can automatically hop onto the new access point. Cheaper extenders simply create another Wi-Fi access point using your wireless signal as a source. This means that you'll have to connect your devices to this point specifically. This isn't an issue for stationary devices like a desktop PC but mobile devices may not switch as efficiently as you would like as you move between rooms.