Walmart prepares to launch its first Android TV streaming stick

It's already pretty cheap to jump into the Android TV ecosystem, and Walmart is lowering the cost of entry even further. The retail giant is making its own Android TV stick, according to an FCC listing spotted by Android TV Guide over on Twitter (via Android Police). When this stick launches, It'll do so under the Onn brand, the company's own label for budget electronics.

In terms of hardware, it's nothing special. There's a small white Onn-branded reference remote with buttons for YouTube, Netflix, and Assistant in addition to the regular navigation buttons. You'll also find the small Onn TV stick dongle, as well as a USB cable, a power adapter and a HDMI connector for the whole affair. It's not clear when everything is set to be released. It could be coming soon though, given the FCC filing.

So @Walmart is launching a 2K #AndroidTV Stick (SDM8821) under its own brand, "Onn.".



That's an Askey FCC listing though it seems from @SDMCtech (DV6073S). @AmlogicPR S805Y SoC, Android TV 10, certified for @Netflix and @PrimeVideo.



And @Google's Reference Design Remote (G10). https://t.co/QFvWZAcoLK pic.twitter.com/P4Uz7AeFfV — Android TV Guide (@AndroidTV_Rumor) March 15, 2021

The Chromecast with Google TV might be taking up all the oxygen in the room when it comes to Android TV experiences, but it's more budget experiences that'll capture people's wallets. We've already noted Walmart's competency in making one of the nicest budget Android tablets with the Onn Android 10.1, so it could bring the same ethos to a streaming stick as well. It won't be impressive, but you won't care too much about it for what it'll cost.

Are you excited for a cheap streaming stick from Walmart? Let us know in the comments below.