Walmart prepares to launch its first Android TV streaming stick

You'll be able to by a TV and an Android TV stick to go with it.
What you need to know

  • Walmart is preparing to launch an Android TV stick under the Onn brand.
  • Images of the upcoming streaming device found their way to social media from the company's FCC listing.
  • It'll support up to 2K streaming when it launches.

It's already pretty cheap to jump into the Android TV ecosystem, and Walmart is lowering the cost of entry even further. The retail giant is making its own Android TV stick, according to an FCC listing spotted by Android TV Guide over on Twitter (via Android Police). When this stick launches, It'll do so under the Onn brand, the company's own label for budget electronics.

In terms of hardware, it's nothing special. There's a small white Onn-branded reference remote with buttons for YouTube, Netflix, and Assistant in addition to the regular navigation buttons. You'll also find the small Onn TV stick dongle, as well as a USB cable, a power adapter and a HDMI connector for the whole affair. It's not clear when everything is set to be released. It could be coming soon though, given the FCC filing.

The Chromecast with Google TV might be taking up all the oxygen in the room when it comes to Android TV experiences, but it's more budget experiences that'll capture people's wallets. We've already noted Walmart's competency in making one of the nicest budget Android tablets with the Onn Android 10.1, so it could bring the same ethos to a streaming stick as well. It won't be impressive, but you won't care too much about it for what it'll cost.

Are you excited for a cheap streaming stick from Walmart? Let us know in the comments below.