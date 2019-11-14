Black Friday is just over two weeks away and the last of the major retailers yet to reveal its deals has today broken its silence. Walmart's Black Friday ad dropped overnight and reveals tons of deals on tech, gaming, home entertainment, and much more with some clear standout promotions. Plus, some of the deals are already available, and most start online prior to Thanksgiving, so you can scoop up Black Friday savings without standing in line. Deals worth considering When you think Black Friday, Walmart is one of the biggest retailers that springs to mind. With an unfathomable variety of products on sale in its stores and online, there are deals for every kind of shopper. Though it has arrived later than last year, its Black Friday ad does not disappoint with many deals beating the competition. Apple Watch Series 3

Source: Apple

When Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 5, it kept around the Series 3 as its entry-level model and dropped the starting price to just $199. That discount alone was enough to get people buying, but Walmart will be offering it online for just $129 starting November 27 and in stores from November 28. That's a huge $70 savings and the lowest we have ever seen the Series 3 go by far. If you're new to the Apple Watch or looking for a great gift for an iPhone user this holiday season, this is it. AirPods 2

Source: Apple

Another deal sure to be popular with Apple fans and beyond will be the second-generation AirPods reduced to $129. The model with the wired charging case regularly goes for $159, with some retailers dropping them to $144 already, but we've never seen them go this low before. AirPods already fly off the shelves around the holidays, so there's no doubt these will be a must-buy for many. Xbox One S All-Digital with 3 Games

Source: Microsoft

This stellar deal on the All-Digital version of the Xbox One S not only saves you $100 off the regular cost of the console, but also bundles in three downloadable games: Fortnite, Minecraft, and Sea of Thieves. You can snag it online from November 27 at 10 pm ET and the deal will land in stores on November 28. VIZIO 65" Class 4K Smart TV

Source: VIZIO