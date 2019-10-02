First announced back in 2018 , The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners is a virtual reality survival-horror game being developed by Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment. The storyline of the game is set in New Orleans, three years after the outbreak and the collapse of civilization.

This is a singleplayer game, with a story that the developers say will take around 15 hours to complete. You'll need to make difficult choices, such as what factions to join or aid, what survivors to rescue and how you intend to make your way through the many enemies in the game - living or otherwise. The nature of the game means you'll be using all sorts of weapons, from firearms to improvised melee weapons. Using a physics system, the impact of each weapon is designed to be as realistic as possible.

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners is currently set to release on January 23, 2020 for VR. Preorder links are not currently live but that should change shortly and we'll be sure to provide an update when they are available.