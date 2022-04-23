How to watch Fury vs Whyte live: stream boxing's heavyweight title fight today

It's already being touted as the biggest boxing match of the 21st century, and fight fans all over the world are clamoring to watch a Fury vs Whyte live stream today. Over 90,000 fans are expected to pile into London's Wembley stadium to catch the action in person, but we can tell you how to watch the fight live from the comfort of your living room.

The main event is a big deal for a couple of reasons. First of all, both Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are popular British athletes and there is a heavyweight title up for grabs. A two-time world champion, Fury has stated that it will be the last fight of his professional career, while Whyte is the reigning WBC interim champion and has a load of noteworthy victories under his belt. The fight has also broken the record of the biggest purse in boxing history: over $41 million (£31 million). Although many high-profile fights are presaged by drama and petty rivalries, this match has been refreshing to a lot of fans because of the amount of respect there seems to be between the two fighters. That being said, good sportsmanship aside, what will happen in the ring is anyone's guess.

The main card broadcast is scheduled to begin later today at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST. Viewers in the United States will be able to watch the fight PPV through ESPN Plus, while boxing fans in the UK will need to stream the event through BT Sport. Keep reading for streaming info specific to your region, plus we'll take a closer look at the two fighters.

How to watch Fury vs Whyte in the United States

Fury vs Whyte PPV on ESPN Plus - $69.99 American fight fans can watch Fury vs Whyte live on the sports-oriented streaming service ESPN Plus. PPV access alone will cost you around $70, or you can bundle tonight's live stream with a full year's subscription to ESPN Plus for only $94.98. An annual subscription usually costs $69.99, so that's a good deal no matter how you look at it. The broadcast will start at 2pm ET / 11am PT, but expect the main fight's ring walk to happen roughly three hours after. ESPN Plus is home to thousands of sports titles old and new, including Top Rank boxing, UFC matches, and the upcoming Carabao Cup.

How to watch Fury vs Whyte in the United Kingdom

Fury vs Whyte PPV on BT Sport Box Office - £24.95 If you're looking to watch Fury vs Whyte live in the UK, your best bet will be the BT Sport Box Office. PPV access to the main event will cost you a single payment of £24.95, regardless of whether or not you already pay for the BT Sport Monthly Pass. The live broadcast will begin at 7pm BST tonight, but you can expect the ring walk for the main event to be closer to 10pm.

How to watch Fury vs Whyte in Australia

Fury vs Whyte PPV on Stan - AUD$60 For fight fans down under, exclusive rights to the Fury vs Whyte broadcast have been given to the Aussie streaming service Stan. PPV access will cost you AUD$60, and the title fight is scheduled to begin around 6:45am AEST.

Fury vs Whyte cheat sheet