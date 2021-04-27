The new Vivo V21 and V21 5G phones sport a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. They are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 800U chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of storage. Similar to the company's X60 series phones, the V21 series also comes with 3GB of virtual RAM.

The main selling point of the V21 series phones is the 44MP selfie camera, which is housed inside a waterdrop notch. Not only does the front camera feature optical image stabilization (OIS), but it also has EIS for steady 4K videos. You even get two LEDs on either side to help you capture great selfies in low-light conditions.

On the back of the two phones is a triple-camera setup with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. When it comes to battery life, however, the V21 and V21 5G aren't quite as impressive as the best cheap Android phones on the market. They pack a 4,000mAh battery and support 33W charging speeds. On the software side of things, the devices run Android 11 with Vivo's custom Funtouch OS 11.1 on top.

The V21 and V21 5G are slated to go on sale in select markets starting early next month in Sunset Dazzle, Dusk Blue, and Arctic White color options. While the V21 has been priced at RM 1,599 ($390) in Malaysia, there's no word yet on how much the V21 5G will cost.