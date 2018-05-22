During Mobile World Congress this past February, Vivo showed off its eye-catching Apex concept phone. The Apex stole the show with a screen-to-body ratio of more than 90%, front-facing camera that popped up from the top frame, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Soon, that concept will be turned into a product you can actually buy.

Vivo recently shared a commercial it'll be airing during the 2018 FIFA World cup, and it shows a device very similar to the Apex concept from MWC. All of the highlight features from the Apex appear to be here, but it's unclear what the phone will be called, what specs it'll have, where it'll be available, or how much the thing will cost.