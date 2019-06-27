What you need to know Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband Network is now live in select areas of Denver.

It will turn on 5G in Providence on July 1, 2019.

Denver and Providence join Chicago and Minneapolis to be the first four cities with Verizon's 5G service.

Verizon has announced Denver and Providence are the next two cities to join its 5G network this year. Service for Denver begins today, June 27, and the 5G Ultra Wideband Network will go live in Providence on July 1, 2019. As with Chicago and Minneapolis, 5G coverage will be limited to select areas of Denver and Providence, and once you're outside the range of the 5G tower, your phone will make use of Verizon's 4G LTE network. Our own Hayato had a chance to go hands-on with the network earlier this year.

In Denver, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service will initially be concentrated in areas of Highlands, South of 37th between Tejon and Navajo Streets. Coverage can also be found throughout LoDo and around Coors Field. Businesses and consumers will also have 5G Ultra Wideband service in the Central Business District around popular landmarks like the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Sculpture Park, and outside Paramount Theatre. Areas of Capitol Hill and Northern Sections of The Denver Tech Center will also have Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service.

Verizon estimates customers on its 5G network will experience typical speeds of 450Mbps and peak speeds of up to 1.5Gbps with less than 30 milliseconds of latency.

However, in order to experience these blazing fast speeds, you'll not only need to be near the 5G towers, but also use a 5G enabled phone. Luckily, Verizon has access to more 5G devices than any other carrier, including the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Moto Z3 or Moto Z4 when used with the 5G Moto Mod, and the LG V50 ThinQ 5G. Service in Providence will also be available in limited areas once it goes live on July 1, with coverage expected in these general regions.

Parts of College Hill, Federal Hill, Mt. Hope, and around landmarks like Brown University (Erickson Athletic Complex, Wriston Quadrangle), Rhode Island School of Design and Providence College.