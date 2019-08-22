Verizon today announced that it is working with Wi-Fi and DAS provider Boingo Wireless to expand its 5G Ultra Wideband service indoors and to large public spaces such as airports, stadiums, office buildings, and hotels. The two companies are jointly working on a hyper-dense network specifically designed for large as well as small indoor spaces.

Apart from announcing its partnership with Boingo Wireless, Big Red has announced that its 5G service will be going live in Greater Phoenix on August 23. Greater Phoenix is the tenth U.S. city to get the carrier's 5G Ultra Wideband service. The carrier's 5G Ultra Wideband service is currently available in Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Providence, St. Paul, and Washington, D.C.

Verizon says its 5G service will initially be concentrated in Downtown Phoenix as well as around many popular landmarks such as the Phoenix Convention Center, Talking Stick Resort Arena, The Orpheum Theatre, CityScape, and Chase Field.

The carrier's press release also notes that it will be the first to sell the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G in the U.S. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G will be available online and at Verizon stores starting August 23. You will need to shell out at least $36.11 a month for 36 months for the latest and greatest Samsung 5G smartphone on Verizon Device Payment.