On Monday, September 23, Verizon subscribers reported service issues with the wireless service. Taking a look at Down Detector and Twitter , there are complaints about data not working, Verizon's website being down for some people, and new phone activations not working.

The outage map on Down Detector shows service issues throughout the entire U.S., with some of the hot zones including Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, New York, and Boston.

There's no word as of right now when everything will be back up and running.

If this sounds familiar, that's because Verizon just had a previous outage on Friday, September 20 as a result of a "fiber cut" in Arkansas. Here's to hoping Verizon can get its ducks in a row and get things back to normal for more than a couple of days 😬.

Verizon outage? Here's what you need to do!