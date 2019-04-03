Do you have the need for speed? If so, then you'll be happy to hear that Verizon is currently rolling out 5G connectivity a week ahead of schedule. Typical speeds are expected to be 450Mbps with peak speeds of up to 1Gbps. That makes 5G up 10 times faster than traditional LTE networks. Unfortunately, 5G speeds are limited to Chicago and Minneapolis at the moment — and only if you have the Moto Z3 with 5G Moto Mod — putting 5G out of reach for most Americans right now.

While you can only use 5G with the Moto Z3 at the moment at least the phone comes with an affordable price tag. However, adding 5G service will increase the price of the phone as well as your cellphone plan. The 5G Moto Mod alone costs $199 for a limited time and the feature add-on price of 5G service will run you $10/month on top of requiring a Verizon unlimited plan.

If the Moto Z3 isn't your style and you're willing to wait, Samsung will be launching the Galaxy S10 5G exclusively on Verizon at the beginning of the second half of this year. The Galaxy S10 5G will only be exclusive to Verizon until the end of the second half of the year though when AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile will also start carrying it.

How each carrier will deploy 5G phones

This announcement continues Verizon's push into 5G along with its first commercial 5G broadband service it launched last October. Verizon 5G Home offers a wireless high-speed internet alternative to traditional broadband services in select markets. While it gave you the speed and power of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network in your home, Verizon is now giving you the freedom to use it on the go. As long as you have a compatible smartphone and live in Chicago or Minneapolis, that is.