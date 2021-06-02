One year after Riot Games' tactical hero shooter Valorant released on PC, the company has revealed that a mobile spin-off is in development (via The Verge). The 5v5 free-to-play game is currently only available for Windows PC. This announcement comes as Riot plans to expand the franchise and make it more accessible to players around the world.

The studio has revealed very little details about the upcoming spin-off, so we don't know which mobile devices it will come to or when it will release. Given Riot's other most recent spin-off, League of Legends: Wild Rift, we'll likely see Valorant Mobile come to Android and iOS devices.

"One of our top goals this first year was to earn the trust and respect of the global FPS community, and to prove to them that Valorant will always uphold the fundamentals of a truly worthwhile competitive tac-shooter," said Anna Donlon, Executive Producer on Valorant (via Dexerto).

"To see our growing player community recognize and appreciate what we're trying to do with Valorant is beyond what we could've expected and we're thrilled to soon offer the same competitive Valorant experience to even more global players."

Valorant Mobile joins a growing number of mobile spin-offs like PUBG: New State, Call of Duty Mobile, Apex Legends Mobile, and League of Legends: Wild Rift. With the mobile market booming, this won't be the last mobile spin-off we see, and with any luck we could be adding a name to our best Android games list.