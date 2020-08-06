The Vader Immortal trilogy is making its way to the PSVR on August 25, complete with the full original story and all three Lightsaber Dojos. Once an Oculus-exclusive title, Vader Immortal puts players in the shoes of an unknown Force-wielder who finds themselves at the mercy of Darth Vader on the insidious planet of Mustafar. Throughout these three original episodes, you'll be exploring Vader's Castle and uncovering secrets of the Sith, honing your Force skills and, of course, taking part in lots of Lightsaber combat.

Sony's announcement at today's State of Play showcase didn't include a price, but it's likely it won't change much from the Oculus store's pricing. That's $10 per episode, with each episode packing in under an hour of story and several hours of combat in the Lightsaber Dojo. Each episode adds on new Lightsabers and force abilities, enemies, and plenty of secrets to uncover, so it's well worth playing through all of them if you've got a PSVR and love Star Wars.

Gorgeous visuals, top-notch voice acting, and a great set of stories await in this action-packed trilogy. PS Move controllers will be required since the player will be interacting with the environment, using The Force, and wielding Lightsabers along the way. Check out the trailer below.