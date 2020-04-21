What you need to know
- Use an Android app to transform your phone into a system monitor.
- Keep track of your system temperatures and usage.
- Completely free to use, aside from the widgets dashboard.
Monitoring your PC system resources and other values like temperatures and voltages requires third-party software like HWiNFO where you can have a window or overlay configured for viewing. But not everyone has five monitors, nor do they wish to have a bunch of text covering their screen while playing a game.
That's where Remote System Monitor on Android comes into play. As showcased by Reddit user div2691, and spotted by PCGamesN, this handy app allows you to run some software on your PC to act as a server and install an Android app as a client. It's then possible to glance at temperatures, usages, and everything else reported by sensors.
The best part is this is all free. You do need to make a small donation to enjoy the widget dashboard, however, which will allow you to transform your Android phone into a system resource dashboard of sorts (as pictured above). Once configured with your PC server and widgets, you'll be able to create something rather unique on your desk.
Better still, if you have an old phone lying around collecting dust, why not use a USB cable to keep it charged, install it inside your PC case and have an always-on monitor screen you can quickly use to see what's going on with your rig? There are plenty of other ways to monitor your PC's resources, including the use of Rasberry Pi, but not everyone has the time nor know-how, which makes apps like this a worthwhile consideration.
Are you getting tired of flagship smartphones?
Flagship smartphones are a lot of fun to look and gawk at, but are you still willingly paying for them? Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say.
Pixel 3a XL review, one year later: Still the best camera under $500
A year after its launch, the Pixel 3a XL continues to be a great phone. The hardware still holds up just fine in 2020, the battery life is fantastic, and the camera is still the one to beat in the mid-range segment.
BenQ EW3280U review: A display built for media creation and consumption
BenQ is known for making displays for a wide range of buyers. The EW3280U is primarily designed for media consumption, but its HDR support and excellent color calibration make it equally good for content creation.
The Xperia 1 is still our favorite phone for shooting video
If video recording is your thing, then look no further than the Sony Xperia 1 — it offers a large screen, three great cameras, and extremely robust manual video controls.