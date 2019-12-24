The ongoing American attempts at convincing global allies to reject Huawei's 5G equipment saw another push this week, thanks to the newly-minted National Security Advisor, Robert O'Brien. The Trump administration's point man for all matters concerning national security remarked that was shocked that "the UK would look at Huawei as some sort of a commercial decision."

"5G is a national security decision," he said.

In a statement to the Financial Times, the top White House official suggested China's use of Huawei's equipment to spy on the U.K. was all but given and reiterated the extent of the danger according to his government: