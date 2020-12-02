If you're still working from home and haven't yet got yourself set up with a proper workspace, there's a post-Cyber Monday sale running at Amazon that you need to check out today. The one-day promotion offers a variety of Halter desks and sit/stand converters with as much as 40% off meaning you can move off the couch or dining table. If you already have a dedicated workspace, the height-adjustable standing desk converters are still worth a look to help you move around a bit more during the day.

There are some affordable options in the sale including the $50 39-inch computer desk which is available in a few different finishes. It features a metal frame and a 39-inch by 20-inch surface which is plenty of space for day-to-day work. It also has a foldable construction so you can easily stow it away and only have it set up during the work day if you're short on space.

If you need a little bit more surface area, there are 47-inch options that make room for dual monitors and various other items you want to keep on your desk.

The sale isn't just for those needing a whole new desk, though. Halter's discounted adjustable standing desk risers sits on top of the desk you already have and rises with the squeeze of a handle so you can switch between sitting and standing with ease while you work.

For anyone who already works a desk job, finding time to get moving doesn't come that easy. Standing desks can help you ditch your sedentary work habits and get some blood flowing. With prices from around $100, these risers are a super-affordable way to sneak in some extra exercise throughout the day. You could even take it to the office and give your desk there an upgrade without too much fuss. Standing on hard floors can be tiring, so you'll also want to pick up an anti-fatigue mat.