USB-C hubs have been multiplying over the last three years, but I've been slightly annoyed by the one trait they all seem to share: a permanently attached USB-C cable that's often too short and makes the hub awkward to pack or keep flat on your desk. Newcomer uniAccessories launched a small crop of USB-C adapters on Amazon in 2018, and today it's launching a Kickstarter for uni's USB-C 8-in-1 Dock and 6-in-1 Hub, which are pocket-sized and feature detachable cables! At last!

The uni USB-C Hub is about the size of a Zippo lighter with: 2 USB-A 3.0 ports

1 HDMI output (4K @ 30Hz)

1 microSD card reader

1 SD card reader

1 USB-C input capable of up to 100W Power Delivery pass-through charging The uni USB-C Dock is slightly larger than a deck of playing cards with: 2 USB-A 3.0 ports

1 USB-A 2.0 port

1 Gigabit Ethernet port

1 HDMI output (4K @ 30Hz)

1 microSD card reader

1 SD card reader

1 USB-C input capable of up to 100W Power Delivery pass-through charging Both the uni Hub and Dock come with 2 silicone bumpers — grey and blue — as well as 2 varying length USB-C 3.1 cables for connecting them to your USB-C Chromebook, MacBook, or Android phone — both models worked with Samsung DeX on my Samsung Galaxy S9+. I've spent a week with these hubs and it's been a great experience. The uni Hub is perfectly pocket-sized, and while you definitely need a USB 3.1 C-to-C cable in order to support the HDMI output, regular USB 2.0 cables are more than enough to use with the rest of the ports on these hubs, even with 400Mbps Ethernet and Power Delivery charging.