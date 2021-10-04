If you're having issues sending or receiving messages on WhatsApp, you're not the only one. The Facebook-owned messaging platform seems to be down, and it's not the only one; Instagram and Facebook are seeing outages as well, with users around the world unable to refresh their news feed or see messages.

I'm not able to send or receive messages in WhatsApp, my Instagram feed isn't loading, and I'm not able to access Messenger. This isn't the first time Facebook services went down in recent months, and at this moment, it's unclear what's causing the issue. From the error message, it looks like a configuration issue with DNS servers.

According to Downdetector, users from all over the world are having issues connecting to Facebook services, so it isn't an isolated incident. Ironically, Facebook's status page is also inaccessible, so whatever is going on, the issue is affecting all of the social networking site's servers. I've reached out to Facebook and will update this post once I hear back.