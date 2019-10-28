Best USB Stick for Your Kano Computer Android Central 2019

USB sticks are incredibly useful. Sure, they can save files, but they have many more features that we give them credit for. They can be used to run portable apps, meaning no matter where you are, you'll be able to access things on the go. They can be used like RAM to speed up your computer, and they can even work as a way to unlock your computer through a biometric scanner. So, which USB sticks will be perfect for your Kano Computer?

Our Favorite USB Sticks

These are the absolute best USB sticks that'll suit your Kano Computer. All of them have something that makes them stand out, whether that be hardware encryption, a sleek, fashionable look, or a good, hefty size that'll enable you to store anything you need - something here will be perfect for you. And while you may not think you have enough space with 16GB, your Kano Computer doesn't need a lot, so there's no pressure in getting the biggest thing out there for a ridiculous amount of money. That said If I had to pick a personal favourite? Look no further than the SanDisk Cruzer Dial 16GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive. After all, that hardware encryption is not something to be turned down.

If you're afraid that you're going to lose your USB Stick then we suggest taking a look at the Samsung 32GB Metal Flash Drive USB. It comes with a hole that lets you attach it right to your keyring, and with a sturdy metal body it's not going to stop working if it gets dinged.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.