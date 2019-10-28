Best USB Stick for Your Kano Computer Android Central 2019
USB sticks are incredibly useful. Sure, they can save files, but they have many more features that we give them credit for. They can be used to run portable apps, meaning no matter where you are, you'll be able to access things on the go. They can be used like RAM to speed up your computer, and they can even work as a way to unlock your computer through a biometric scanner. So, which USB sticks will be perfect for your Kano Computer?
- Secure and Reliable: SanDisk 16GB 2.0 Flash Cruzer Glide USB Stick
- Fasionable with a sleek look: PNY Attaché 4 16GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive
- Password protected: SanDisk Cruzer Dial 16GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive
- Never lose your USB again: Samsung 32GB Metal Flash Drive USB
- Protection is everything: SanDisk Ultra Flair 16GB USB
- Extra Space: SanDisk Ultra USB Flash Drive 64 GB
Secure and Reliable: SanDisk 16GB 2.0 Flash Cruzer Glide USB StickStaff Pick
Being secure is one thing, but being reliable? That's hard to find with a USB stick. Thankfully, the SanDisk 16GB Flash Cruzer boasts software security and can store over 900 photos and 40 minutes of video. That's a USB stick you can rely on. The 2-year warranty is also something you can't turn your nose up at. If 16GB isn't cutting it for you, the highest you can go is 256GB.
Fasionable with a sleek look: PNY Attaché 4 16GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive
No matter what you're doing — copying over videos, pictures, or documents — this USB stick drive is going to be perfect for you. There have been no reports of bleed-in effects, and the translucent cap included reassures you that there is a way to protect your USB stick from wear and tear when it isn't in use.
Password protected: SanDisk Cruzer Dial 16GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive
The one thing that the SanDisk Cruzer Dial 16GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive does a lot better than the previous two USB sticks is that it has hardware encryption installed. This means that the 128-bit advanced encryption software included enables password protection, so you'll be secure no matter what.
Never lose your USB again: Samsung 32GB Metal Flash Drive USB
As someone who loses stuff all the time, this USB is a godsend. The keyring will help you clip it on your keys, and the metal casing will prevent the USB from being damaged by water, extreme temperatures, and much more. The USB's data transfer speed of up to 150Mbps is also advantageous and shows that you can rely on this handy USB stick.
Protection is everything: SanDisk Ultra Flair 16GB USB
The SanDisk Ultra Flair 16GB USB has a read speed of up to 130MB/s, making it much faster than the 2.0 USB standard. It also features 128-bit AES encryption software, as well as being password protected. Meaning that, no matter what, you'll always be reassured that your data and software will be safe.
Extra Space: SanDisk Ultra USB Flash Drive 64 GB
Having plenty of space might not be a concern when you first get started, but nobody wants to go to save a file and realise they'll need to delete something else to do it. The SanDisk Ultra USB Flash Drive in 64GB offers up tons of space to save your files, along with a handy keyring and 100MB/S read speed. If you want even more storage space, this flash drive is also available in 128 and 256GB sizes.
Our Favorite USB Sticks
These are the absolute best USB sticks that'll suit your Kano Computer. All of them have something that makes them stand out, whether that be hardware encryption, a sleek, fashionable look, or a good, hefty size that'll enable you to store anything you need - something here will be perfect for you. And while you may not think you have enough space with 16GB, your Kano Computer doesn't need a lot, so there's no pressure in getting the biggest thing out there for a ridiculous amount of money. That said If I had to pick a personal favourite? Look no further than the SanDisk Cruzer Dial 16GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive. After all, that hardware encryption is not something to be turned down.
If you're afraid that you're going to lose your USB Stick then we suggest taking a look at the Samsung 32GB Metal Flash Drive USB. It comes with a hole that lets you attach it right to your keyring, and with a sturdy metal body it's not going to stop working if it gets dinged.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.