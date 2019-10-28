What you need to know
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson could allow Huawei to access 'non-contentious' parts of the UK's 5G network.
- This would put the UK at odds with the U.S. government and President Trump.
- The decision would come in response to the UK government wanting access to technology that doesn't exist in the West.
Despite lobbying from the U.S. and allegations that Huawei works for the Chinese government, the UK may soon approve the use of the Chinese company's equipment for its 5G network. The news comes via a report from The Times that states:
Senior sources in Whitehall and the security services say the government is moving towards a decision that will see Huawei allowed access to the "non-contentious" parts of the network
If UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson goes along with the decision, it could put him at odds with U.S. President Trump who first issued a ban on Huawei back in May of 2019.
However, the plan to allow Huawei access to the non-essential parts of the 5G network is nothing new. It was previously endorsed by the former Prime Minister Theresa May and subsequently lead to dismissal of the defense minister Gavin Williamson after it leaked last April.
The decision is expected in November, and it comes as a result of the UK government's fears of its 5G networks using inferior technology in comparison to Huawei's equipment. A source near the top of the government was quoted saying:
There have been further meetings about Huawei in recent days and the view that is forming is the same as the Theresa May view of the world
In spite of Trump lessening the ban on Huawei in recent months, the company still remains on the U.S. Entities List. A move like this from the UK is likely to cause some friction between the two countries that could affect trade talks in the future.
