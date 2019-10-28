Despite lobbying from the U.S. and allegations that Huawei works for the Chinese government, the UK may soon approve the use of the Chinese company's equipment for its 5G network. The news comes via a report from The Times that states:

Senior sources in Whitehall and the security services say the government is moving towards a decision that will see Huawei allowed access to the "non-contentious" parts of the network

If UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson goes along with the decision, it could put him at odds with U.S. President Trump who first issued a ban on Huawei back in May of 2019.

However, the plan to allow Huawei access to the non-essential parts of the 5G network is nothing new. It was previously endorsed by the former Prime Minister Theresa May and subsequently lead to dismissal of the defense minister Gavin Williamson after it leaked last April.

The decision is expected in November, and it comes as a result of the UK government's fears of its 5G networks using inferior technology in comparison to Huawei's equipment. A source near the top of the government was quoted saying: