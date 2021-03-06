The UFC is back in Las Vegas for its latest pay-per-view event and we'll show you how to watch all three title fights at UFC 259 on TV or online so you don't miss a second of the action in the octagon.

At the top of UFC 259's main card, Poland's Jan Blachowicz will take on New Zealand's Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya in a light heavyweight title Bout. Blachowicz is going into tonight's match with a four fight win streak after defeating Corey Anderson by TKO at a UFC Fight Night last year and Dominick Reyes once again by TKO at UFC 253. Meanwhile Adesanya is currently undefeated and has a 20 fight win streak after defeating Paulo Costa at UFC 253.

In the next title fight at UFC 259, Amanda Nunes will go up against Megan Anderson in a women's featherweight title bout. However, Nunes will likely have the upper hand as she's going into the match with an 11 win fight streak after defeating Felicia Spencer by decision at UFC 250 while Anderson has a two fight win streak under her belt after knocking out Dumont Viana in the first round at a UFC Fight Night last February.

In UFC 259's third title fight of the night, Petr "No Mercy" Yan will face off against Aljamain "Funk Master" Sterling in a bantamweight title bout. Yan only has one loss on his record with 15 wins while Sterling has 19 wins and three losses on his record.

Elsewhere on the card, Islam Makhachev and Drew Dober will meet in the octagon for a lightweight bout and Thiago Santos and Alexsandar Rakic will go toe to toe in a light heavyweight bout.

Whether you want to watch a light heavyweight title bout, a women's featherweight title bout or a bantamweight title bout, UFC 259 has something for everyone and we'll show exactly how to watch all the action at tonight's PPV from anywhere in the world.

UFC 259 - When and where?

UFC 259 will be held at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 6. The Early Prelims will kick off at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, the Prelims will follow after at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and the Main Card will start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

How to watch UFC 259 in the U.S.

As the UFC has entered into an exclusive agreement with ESPN until 2025, the network's streaming service ESPN+ is the only place where you'll be able to watch UFC 259's Main Card in the US. If you already have an ESPN+ subscription though, you can purchase access to the PPV for $65 whether you're a monthly or annual subscriber. However, if you haven't signed up for ESPN+ yet, the network is running a promotion where you can get the UFC 259 PPV and an annual subscription to the streaming service for just $84.98. While this may seem expensive at first, an annual ESPN+ subscription normally costs $50 on its own.

MMA fans with a cable subscription will be able to watch the Prelims at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. However, you will need to purchase the PPV and have an ESPN+ subscription to watch the Main Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ subscribers can also watch the Early Prelims at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

Live stream UFC 259 in Canada

Unlike in the US, Canadian UFC fans have plenty of options to watch this Saturday's UFC 259 PPV as Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus , Eastlink and UFC Fight Pass will all show the Main Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT for $64.99.

The Prelims will begin two hours earlier at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and you can watch them on either TSN or RDS. You can also watch the Early Prelims in Canada at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on UFC Fight Pass.

If you have a cable subscription, then ordering the PPV from your cable provider might be the easiest way to watch it. However, if you've already cut the cord, then UFC Fight Pass makes a great deal of sense as it will give you access to both the Early Prelims and the Main Card.

How to watch UFC 259 in the UK

Just like with previous UFC events, UFC 259 will be available exclusively through BT Sport in the UK. If you're already a BT Sport subscriber, you'll be able to watch the Main Card for free beginning at 3am GMT early Sunday morning on BT Sport 2. If that's a bit late for you don't worry as the network has a spoiler-free replay page so you can watch UFC 259's Main Card at your convenience. You can also stream UFC 259 on your smartphone using the BT Sport app and on your computer via the network's website. If you're not interested in signing up for a lengthy contract with BT, you can always purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25.

The Early Prelims will begin at 11pm GMT and you can watch them on UFC Fight Pass while the Prelims will be shown on both BT Sport 1 and UFC Fight Pass at 1am GMT.

Watch UFC 259 in Australia

Australian UFC fans also have several options to watch UFC 259's Main Card as it will be shown on Main Event, Fetch TV, Kayo and on UFC Fight Pass at 2pm AEDT / 11am AWST on Sunday, March 7.

The PPV itself costs $54.95 but you will need a subscription to UFC Fight Pass to watch the Early Prelims at 10am AEDT / 7am AWST and the Prelims at 12pm AEDT / 9am AWST. Cable subscribers will also be able to watch the Prelims on ESPN in Australia.

UFC 259 - The main card in full

Light Heavyweight Title Bout

Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

Women's Featherweight Title Bout

Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson

Bantamweight Title Bout

Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling

Lightweight Bout

Islam Makhachev vs Drew Dober

Light Heavyweight Bout

Thiago Santos vs Aleksander Rakic