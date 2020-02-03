Despite continued criticism that he's past his best, Jones has continued to take out each contender thrown at him by the UFC. Never stopped nor outscored, the only blemish on his 26-fight career stands as a controversial disqualification for landing illegal downward elbows on Matt Hamill back in 2009.

The first first UFC title fight of 2020 takes place at the Toyota Center, Houston, Texas on Saturday, February 8 with the unbeaten Dominick Reyes out to dethrone controversial defending champ Jon Jones.

While his recent visits to the octogon haven't perhaps seen him at his dominant best (his last defence of his crown came in July with a narrow split-decision victory over Thiago Santos), it still remains the case that the most likely person capable of displacing Jones as champ is Jones himself thanks to his numerous run-ins with the law.

Nevertheless, Jones' opponent on Saturday seems more than capable of ending his record-breaking run. Reyes is arguably the best natural athlete in the division and has enjoyed a rapid rise to the top of the division in just six UFC fights. Impressive recent wins over Volkan Oezdemir and former middleweight champion Chris Weidman showcased a confident fighter on the ascendancy who more than deserves his shot at the title.

UFC 247 also includes a strong supporting bill to the Jones vs Reyes showdown, the highlight of which is likely to be the co-main event which sees women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defending her crown against Katlyn Chookagian. Check out the full main card below and read on for full details on how to get a live stream of UFC 247 no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

UFC 247: Where and when?

UFC 247 takes place on Saturday, February 8 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. This is a split-broadcast, with some of the cards showing on ESPN+, ESPN, and PPV. The Early Prelims will start at 6:15 p.m. Eastern, and the Prelims kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern exclusively on ESPN.

The main card begins at 10 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Pacific and 3 a.m. GMT. This will broadcast via Pay Per View on ESPN+ and is headlined by Reyes vs. Jones.

Live stream UFC 247 on ESPN+ from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of Saturday's octagon action further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching UFC and refuse to miss a moment of action - even when you're away on business or on holiday - then you'll be disappointed to see your domestic coverage geo-blocked when you try to stream online from abroad. That's where utilising a VPN (Virtual Private Network) really helps. It allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country. Thus letting you watch as if you were back there.

