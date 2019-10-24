What you need to know
- Ubsioft is one of the largest video game publishers in the world.
- Ubisoft has announced that Gods & Monsters, Watch Dogs: Legion and Rainbox Six Quarantine have been delayed.
- These three games are now expected to launch after April 1, 2020.
- Ubisoft also confirmed that Skull & Bones is still in development.
Ubisoft has a wide variety of upcoming games that were scheduled to release early in 2020. Unfortunately, gamers will be waiting a while longer to play them, as they have all been delayed.
Gods & Monsters and Watch Dogs: Legion were previously expected to launch in February and March respectively, while Rainbow Six Quarantine was expected to arrive before April 2020. Watch Dogs: Legion and Gods & Monsters will now launch sometime after July 1, 2020 but before the end of 2020. Rainbox Six Quarantine will launch after April 2020. Skull & Bones is still in development but there's no information on when we can expect it to release.
During a conference call, Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, also stated that Ghost Recon: Breakpoint underperformed expectations significantly. This underperformance is a factor in why the above games are being delayed, as Ubisoft wants to give the teams time to develop them properly.
While these delays are definitely disappointing for fans that were looking forward to them, this extra time will hopefully result in a better experience for each title.
Post-Brexit
Watch Dogs: Legion
Save all of London
Ubisoft is taking us to post-Brexit London with Watch Dogs: Legion. Play as anyone and recruit resistance fighters to join DedSec. The fight begins soon in March.
