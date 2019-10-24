Ubisoft has a wide variety of upcoming games that were scheduled to release early in 2020. Unfortunately, gamers will be waiting a while longer to play them, as they have all been delayed.

Gods & Monsters and Watch Dogs: Legion were previously expected to launch in February and March respectively, while Rainbow Six Quarantine was expected to arrive before April 2020. Watch Dogs: Legion and Gods & Monsters will now launch sometime after July 1, 2020 but before the end of 2020. Rainbox Six Quarantine will launch after April 2020. Skull & Bones is still in development but there's no information on when we can expect it to release.

During a conference call, Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, also stated that Ghost Recon: Breakpoint underperformed expectations significantly. This underperformance is a factor in why the above games are being delayed, as Ubisoft wants to give the teams time to develop them properly.

While these delays are definitely disappointing for fans that were looking forward to them, this extra time will hopefully result in a better experience for each title.