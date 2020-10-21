What you need to know
- Ubisoft is launching Ubisoft Connect, a network that replaces Ubisoft Club and Uplay.
- Ubisoft Connect also stores save data, allowing cross-save across all platforms in upcoming Ubisoft games.
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Hyper Scape and Immortals Fenyx Rising are some of the games that will support cross-save.
Ubisoft announced today that it is launching Ubisoft Connect, an online network that is replacing Ubisoft Club and Uplay. As part of Ubisoft Connect, save data will be stored online, meaning new Ubisoft titles will support cross-save across different platforms.
Per the official Ubisoft Connect page, "For our newest releases, all your game progression is saved within Ubisoft Connect, so you won't lose a step if you change consoles or switch to PC."
Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Hyper Scape, Riders Republic and Immortals Fenyx Rising are all confirmed to support this feature. Watch Dogs: Legion is not listed, so support might be coming at a later date.
Cross-save means that regardless of if you choose to play these new Ubisoft titles on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia or Luna, you'll always be able to keep your game progress and access your saves.
Viking raids
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Conquer new lands for glory and honor
After endless wars ravage Norway and resources are scarce, you'll lead your clan to the shores of England in the hopes of finding a new home. But not everyone is keen on having Vikings around, and King Alfred of Wessex will do all he can to keep you from settling.
