  • Ubisoft is launching Ubisoft Connect, a network that replaces Ubisoft Club and Uplay.
  • Ubisoft Connect also stores save data, allowing cross-save across all platforms in upcoming Ubisoft games.
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Hyper Scape and Immortals Fenyx Rising are some of the games that will support cross-save.

Ubisoft announced today that it is launching Ubisoft Connect, an online network that is replacing Ubisoft Club and Uplay. As part of Ubisoft Connect, save data will be stored online, meaning new Ubisoft titles will support cross-save across different platforms.

Per the official Ubisoft Connect page, "For our newest releases, all your game progression is saved within Ubisoft Connect, so you won't lose a step if you change consoles or switch to PC."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Hyper Scape, Riders Republic and Immortals Fenyx Rising are all confirmed to support this feature. Watch Dogs: Legion is not listed, so support might be coming at a later date.

Cross-save means that regardless of if you choose to play these new Ubisoft titles on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia or Luna, you'll always be able to keep your game progress and access your saves.

