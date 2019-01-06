For as long as there have been social media accounts for Android brands, there have been users that seek out the most egregious of social media SNAFUs: using an iPhone. Users have skimmed the metadata on pictures looking for hints of an iPhone lens and zoomed in on brand ambassadors seen with iPhones in the wild. On Twitter, this game is ridiculously easy, as Twitter slaps "Posted via Twitter for iPhone" at the bottom of iOS-posted tweets. It's gone on for years, but usually the most to come of them is a social media marketer apologizing or a brand ambassador getting fined for a breach of contract.

Well, Huawei brought down the hammer on the workers that the social media police caught this week.