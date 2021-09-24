Twitter launches its verification process again for everyone globally

Twitter has announced that applications for its verification program are now open to everyone globally. The application process was temporarily paused in August to allow for several improvements.

In a tweet, the social networking site said the application can now be accessed again via its Account Settings tab. Using your mobile device, including many of the best Android phones, you can head over to the left sidebar menu of the Twitter app and then choose "Settings and privacy." Within the Account section, you will see the verification request option.

We made it! Access to the application to request Verification is now available to everyone globally.



If you’re ready to apply, head over to your account settings to get started. — Twitter Verified (@verified) September 23, 2021

Twitter promised late last year to relaunch the verification program for the public sometime in 2021. In December 2020, the company shared its final verification policy in preparation for that plan. Twitter started reinstating the program in May before its momentary suspension last month.

However, the coveted blue badge is not entirely made for everyone. Twitter noted that you must meet certain requirements before you can be verified as someone you claim to be. Here's what Twitter says in its announcement:

Verification is for notable people/groups within our eligible categories. If that sounds like you, you can apply to be verified from your account settings!

To qualify for the blue checkmark, you must be able to prove that you fit the criteria of any of the six categories such as government official, journalist, brand or business, and other notable names.